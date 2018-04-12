Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car

This dump truck, with a trailer and backhoe in tow, is what got an unconscious woman's SUV to come to a safe stop. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.

Dustin Vrska and Manny Gonzalez were on their way back from a job late in the afternoon. Vrska was driving the city-owned dump truck, which was hauling a backhoe on 94th Street toward Thunderbird Road.

That's where they noticed cars were swerving to avoid a white SUV that was coasting along at about 5 miles per hour, straddling two lanes of traffic, and weaving across the road. As they pulled up alongside the car, they knew something was wrong with the driver.

"She was leaning to her right and you could see her just shaking," Gonzalez said.

"Manny looks out the window and could see that she was having a medical issue. She was unconscious, slumped over, hands were off the wheel," Vrska said.

The car was headed straight for the intersection during rush hour. The men literally jumped into action. Gonzalez leaped out of the truck and started running alongside the SUV.

"I tried to see if I could open the door and maybe try to get the vehicle to stop," he said.

But the doors were locked. Meanwhile, Vrska was blaring the horn and flashing the truck's lights. He managed to clear other cars from the intersection. Then he pulled up in front of the SUV to guide it along.

"She was able to make contact with the back of our trailer, and then from that point, stepped on the brakes until we both came to a safe stop," he said.

Other nearby drivers called 911, and paramedics arrived quickly. The woman, who has had seizures in the past, took a while to come to and collect herself. She was unhurt, and did say thank you to both Gonzalez and Vrska.

"It was a cool moment. It really was," Gonzalez said.

"I don't feel like a hero," Vrska said. "It just happened."

