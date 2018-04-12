PD: 2 people shot at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It appears there was a cab involved. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are trying to figure who shot two people Thursday night in east Phoenix, officers said.

The shooting was reported at the corner of 44th Street and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said there was some sort of incident or fight involving three people in a yellow cab when the gunshots rang out.

One victim is in serious condition. The other was driven to the hospital by somebody with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The third person is outstanding, police said.

Police haven't said how the cab was involved, if those involved were passengers or if it involved the cab driver.

