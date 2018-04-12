Less fortunate kids use virtual reality to create art in Phoenix

For most of the kids, it was the first time the kids experienced virtual reality, Arellano said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ten children from the Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona program painted in a virtual reality. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of kids with tough backgrounds in Phoenix used advanced technology to create some eye-popping art.

Ten children from the Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona program painted in a virtual reality at an office in downtown Phoenix on Thursday.

The kids put on a special helmet and they stepped into a digital painting experience.

"They can change color, change shape, change brush size and they create an experience around them. When you have the helmet on it literally looks like you're in the experience you are painting," said Marisa Arellano, program manager for Free Arts of Arizona.

She said some of the kids painted their name while others painted fire or abstract drawings.

Free Arts of Arizona teamed up with R&R Partners to make the free event happen. For most of the kids, it was the first time the kids experienced virtual reality, Arellano said.

Free Arts is a nonprofit organization in Arizona delivering creative and therapeutic art programs, at no cost, to children ages 3 to 21 who have faced abuse, neglect and homelessness.

