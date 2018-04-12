Arizona gas prices at a 3-year high

Across the state and country, motorists are seeing fluctuating prices at the pump. But right now, they're at a three-year high.

This week, the statewide average jumped 5 cents to $2.698 per gallon.

At $2.675, the national gas average is 1.7 cents more expensive on the week.

“The last time the statewide average was at $2.70 or above was August 2015,” said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona. “The price is likely to move even higher as we approach the switchover to summer-blend gasoline, but hopefully we will only see mild jumps in the coming weeks.”

Missouri and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.380 and $3.526 per gallon.

In our state, Tucson saw the lowest price at $2.57 per gallon.

Flagstaff saw the highest price at $2.88 per gallon.

