Students at Phoenix Catholic school donate stuff animals to trauma victims

The youngest students at Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic School couldn’t get them out of their hands fast enough. That’s because they didn’t want to drop some of their furry best friends off on their next adventure.

In the spirit of serving others, the STA pre-schoolers and kindergarten classes lined up to hand over a thousand gently-used stuffed animals to give to boys and girls they will never meet.

For the ninth year in a row, the school teamed up with officers from Phoenix police to fill their patrol cars for the “Bears for the Brave" program.

For years, Phoenix police's Crimes Against Children Unit has made it a habit of giving out a stuffed toy to children at crime or accident scenes. Those officers have found it is a familiar way for the child to cope with the trauma around them.

Unfortunately, the need continues to grow. That is why they say they depend on the yearly collection by students from STA. Those stuffed animals are now shared with Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona to help with their programs as well.

The school-wide drive involved all grades and was part of their "STA Serves" community service project.

