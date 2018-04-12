PD: Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix

A man died after he was stabbed Thursday morning in Phoenix, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. near 15th and Missouri avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police said they were called to a reported stabbing and found the 58-year-old victim, who was able to tell police a man had stabbed him.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the street or a nearby alley.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect is a 25 to 30-year-old man.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

