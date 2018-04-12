ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties

ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events.

The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.

Police say their efforts include photographing students or getting them into compromising situations.

The traffickers then use threats of force or exposure to force the victims into prostitution.

ASU police offer these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Look out for your friends

Practice safe social media habits

Trust your instincts to avoid compromising situations

Use proper personal safety measures in unfamiliar surroundings

If you have information about this or have been a victim, call 480-965-3456.

For more information on sex trafficking prevention click HERE.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.