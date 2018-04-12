Do you know what to do in an Arizona dust storm?

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
It isn't quite the monsoon season but that doesn't mean we won't see nasty dust storms in Arizona.
It isn't quite the monsoon season but that doesn't mean we won't see nasty dust storms in Arizona. 

Thursday afternoon brought one rolling over the Phoenix-metro area. It was so bad, it shut down a few major roads! 

So if you are caught driving in a dust storm, do you know what to do? 

It's worth revisiting some simple tips to keep you safe on the roads. 

First and foremost, avoid driving into or through a dust storm. That's the best way to stay safe. 

ADOT has some great ideas on what to do next if you happen to be in your car when a dust storm strikes. 

  • Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
  • Pull off the paved portion of the road, to the right.
  • Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.
  • Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
  • Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

The good news is, we likely won't be dealing with this on Friday! 

But it won't be too long before the next dust storm, so always remember to pull aside, stay alive! 

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

