Arizona's Family Weather Blog
Do you know what to do in an Arizona dust storm?
It isn't quite the monsoon season but that doesn't mean we won't see nasty dust storms in Arizona. So if you are caught driving in a dust storm, do you know what to do?
100 ALREADY? Here we go...
This week, we saw our first triple-digit day, about three weeks earlier than average. So what does that mean for the summer season ahead?
100 Degrees in Phoenix for the First time in 2018
On Tuesday, April 10, the thermometer at Sky Harbor Airport reached 100 degrees at 2:48 p.m. Record keeping goes back to 1896.
Like to keep an eye on the sky?
Love to keep an eye on the sky? Have a passion for weather? Just in time for the start of the monsoon season here in Arizona, there are some great opportunities to get involved in the meteorology community.
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term "once in a blue moon."
The secret humidor of Chase Field
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
