PD: Reward increased to $5,000 in deadly hit-and-run case that killed GCU student

Officers said the suspect's vehicle is a Ford Expedition. (Source: The Phoenix Police Department)

Police said the vehicle has damage to the windshield and is missing a passenger side mirror. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Taylor White was hit and killed near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road on Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police released video of the suspect's vehicle who hit and killed Taylor White, bottom right, officers said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The reward has increased to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver who hit and killed a GCU student while jogging and left the scene, police said.

Authorities said they don't have a suspect description but have video from a city bus of the SUV involved. It's a white Ford Expedition that was made between 2007 and 2010 with damage to the windshield and is missing a passenger side mirror.

Police said the driver went around other vehicles stopped at a ran a red light and hit Taylor White near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road on Sunday night.

White was jogging with a friend and had the green light. Both were in the crosswalk.

White died at the scene.

His parents said White was supposed to get married later this month.

"We're not vengeful. We're not vindictive. We have already forgiven whoever has done this," said Angela White, Taylor's mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.

