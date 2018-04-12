Coyotes Donate $250,000 to PCH

The Arizona Coyotes had a strong finish to the season. On Thursday, they made a strong statement to the community by donating $250,000 to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"The Coyotes are dedicated to Arizona," said Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway. "It couldn't go to a better cause. We're thrilled to be here and we want to keep supporting it."

The funds were raised over a three-year period. They will be used the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. PCH's new facility is expanding to meet the growing number of patients.

"As you can imagine, treatment of cancer is very, very expensive and it takes multiple years as kids go through the process. So the families really need the help and support. It really relies on over 100 staff that are in that clinic," said Tim Harrison, PCH's vice president of Corporate Partnerships. "It's exciting when somebody says we'd like to donate."

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of life throughout Arizona communities by supporting nonprofit organizations that promote health care, education and cultural arts programs for children and service men and women.

