Firefighters battling wind-fueled fire at Phoenix transmission shop

Sparks could be seen from the power pole. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of firefighters are trying to put out a massive fire at a transmission shop in Phoenix.

They were called out to the business near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the call was bumped up to a first-alarm fire, meaning that more resources, like fire trucks and crews, were called out to the scene.

Black smoke could be seen for miles.

Video from out news helicopter showed sparks coming from the power poles as firefighters battled the flames.

Crews used ladders to get high above the flames and shoot water on the debris that was on fire.

It's unclear what started the flames but the weather certainly didn't help.

Strong winds were in the Valley during the afternoon with gusts reaching 40 mph.

