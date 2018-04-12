Gov. Doug Ducey expected to announce 'significant' teacher pay raise proposal today

Governor Doug Ducey is expected to announce a "significant" teacher pay raise proposal at a 4 p.m. press conference Thursday.

This follows a month of intense pressure from teachers.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker J.D. Mesnard rolled out a proposal to boost teacher pay by 6 percent next year and 24 percent over the next six years.

The speaker hopes this will appease teachers who've threatened to strike if they didn't get an immediate 20 percent pay raise.

"We're going to make sure teacher pay is our number one priority. There's no doubt about it; this plan would make sure that teachers get raises," Mesnard said.

However, the speaker's plan doesn't address all of the demands made by teachers, who have staged "walk-ins" and "sick-outs" across the state as part of the #RedForEd movement.

Beyond teacher pay, #RedForEd wants state leaders to increase overall K-12 spending as per-pupil funding remains less than it was ten years ago.

Mesnard's plan takes money away from capital improvements -- like new books, buses, building maintenance -- to fund teacher salaries.

Joe Thomas, the president of the Arizona Educators Association, described the proposal as a "shell game" that will force schools to make do with outdated equipment and school facilities.

"This will pit teachers against air conditioners and that's a false choice for students," Thomas said.

Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to unveil his own plan this afternoon.

We will bring you live coverage of Gov, Ducey's 4 p.m. news conference.

BREAKING: @dougducey will announce a “significant” teacher pay raise proposal at 3pm press conference, today. The governor is currently offering teachers a 1% pay raise. — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) April 12, 2018

BREAKING: House Speaker @JDMesnard proposes giving teachers a 20% pay raise by 2022; 24% pay raise by 2023. pic.twitter.com/cmSSaG9ELY — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) April 12, 2018

Speaker @JDMesnard’s plan shows $830 million for teacher pay raises by FY2023. pic.twitter.com/6KcEXvPEZV — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) April 12, 2018

