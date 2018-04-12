Windy, dusty day in Phoenix; blowing dust advisory in effect

It's a very dusty day outside and officials are warning drivers to use caution on the roads.

Winds have been picking up in the Phoenix area throughout the day and visibility is extremely poor in areas.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warns that if you run into a dust storm: "Pull Aside, Stay Alive."

Stronger winds and even more dust are expected through late afternoon Thursday.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for the entire Phoenix metro area through 8 pm.

Gusts were expected to reach 40 mph in the Phoenix area.

And the mountains could see winds up to 65 mph, especially in northeastern Arizona.

Expect high fire danger throughout the state of Arizona.

We also have a high pollution advisory for Thursday because of the increased dust.

But at least we're having some relief from the heat.

Phoenix will see cooler weather with highs in the mid-80s Thursday and upper 70s for Friday.

The wind will relax a bit over the weekend, with temps climbing back to the low 90s by Sunday.

And so it begins. Photo csty @cityofchandler at City Hall at 1240 pm. Blowing Dust Advisory now in effect for the entire Phoenix metro through 8 pm. Watch out for dense dust channels. Use extra caution driving. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bnNe3Ykzde — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 12, 2018

Winds are picking up in the Phoenix area and visibility is becoming poor in areas. Photos are of SR 347 north of Maricopa, L-202 in Chandler and I-10 south of the Phoenix/Chandler border. If you run into a dust storm: Pull Aside, Stay Alive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2de7m4Q7LV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2018

It's getting dusty out there! This is on I-40 at Sanders, about 20 miles west of the Arizona/New Mexico border. Consider delaying travel until tomorrow with very strong winds and blowing dust expected today. If you run into a dust storm: Pull Aside, Stay Alive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/e7JESu9JJA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2018

