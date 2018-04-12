Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for shooting at kayakers

Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for shooting at kayakersPosted: Updated:
Pope admits he made 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse scandal
Pope admits he made 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse scandal, begs forgiveness, invites victims, bishops to Rome.More >
Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Phoenix school staff members accused of forcing students to cheat on AzMERIT test
A Phoenix parent spoke exclusively to AZFamily on Wednesday about the outrage she felt when she found her fourth-grade daughter last week.More >
Her classroom is inside a supply closet and it has a snake
Her classroom is inside a supply closet and it has a snake
A snake slithered into a classroom in Arizona and it's not the first time it's happened.More >
Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman
Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago. Police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.More >
DUI evidence helped police identify suspect in Allison Feldman murder
Court records show Scottsdale police used evidence from a 2015 DUI arrest to help identify the suspect in the Allison Feldman murder.More >
Devastated friends, family and fiance of GCU student killed while jogging hope for arrest
We are hearing from the heartbroken family, friends and fiance of the Grand Canyon University student who was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.More >
Gas station owner accused of shooting man over a Slim Jim beef stick
A heated argument about a popular beef jerky snack led to a shooting at a Houston gas station, authorities said.More >
Scottsdale police identify the 6 victims killed in plane crash at TPC golf course
Scottsdale police have identified the six people killed in a plane crash Monday night at the TPC golf course.More >
Train strikes and kills man in Gilbert
McQueen Road is closed in both directions from Baseline to Guadalupe roads until 5 a.m.More >
Mom begged daughter not to go on plane hours before she died in Arizona
Elena Pinada begged her daughter Helena not to go to Scottsdale, Arizona.More >
Teen's death ruled accidental
VIDEO: Video may help find hit-and-run driver after GCU student killed
VIDEO: Video may help find hit-and-run driver after GCU student killed
Family and friends of a GCU student killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday are still desperate for answers. Hopefully, newly-released video of the suspect's SUV will put that driver behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Mother claims Phoenix school staff helped students cheat on AzMERIT
VIDEO: Mother claims Phoenix school staff helped students cheat on AzMERIT
A mother of an elementary school student in Phoenix claims staff at her school helped students cheat on the AzMERIT tests.More >
VIDEO: Autistic teen amazes with rendition of national anthem on guitar
VIDEO: Autistic teen amazes with rendition of national anthem on guitar
An autistic teen in Glendale brought a crowd to its fee when he played the national anthem on his electric guitar.More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
One neighbor in Tempe said he had a bizarre interaction with a man police said killed a woman in Scottsdale three years ago.More >