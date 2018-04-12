Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for shooting at kayakers

An Arizona man convicted of shooting at four kayakers on Burro Creek last year was sentenced to more than 22 years in state prison.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports 68-year-old Danny Eugene Button was sentenced last week after a jury convicted him in March on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges of attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Button fired five shots at the Flagstaff kayakers as they traveled down the creek that ran through his property in February 2017.

Button's attorney had argued that his client was legally using a gun and shooting on his property unaware of the kayakers.

