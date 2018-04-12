Salt River Project and City of Phoenix partner to plant 1,200 trees

In an effort to expand the shade-tree canopy and promote a more sustainable community, Salt River Project (SRP) said it has partnered with the City of Phoenix to remove 400 trees from around the city that are encroaching on power lines and replace them with up to 1,200 trees in parks, schools and public areas.

The trees that will be removed through the Right Tree/Right Place program have been identified as being able to cause safety and reliability issues for SRP and local neighborhoods.

“The Right Tree/Right Place program will provide Phoenicians with beautiful trees and shade while helping SRP fulfill our obligation to our customers to provide safe and reliable electricity,” said Kelly Barr, SRP senior director of environmental management and chief sustainability and compliance executive.

The Right Tree/Right Place program will help to:

Expand regional shade canopy and reduce the urban heat island effect.

Sequester an estimated 5,400 tons of carbon equivalent to reducing annual emissions from 1.050 passenger vehicles and energy used to power 529 homes.

Maintain electric reliability and ensure public safety

Reduce SRP’s long-0term costs associated with ongoing vegetation management

“The City Council is committed to reducing the urban heat island effect by doubling the current tree and shade canopy to 25 percent by 2030,” said Phoenix District 7 Councilman Michael Nowakowski. “By partnering with SRP, we are using the team Phoenix approach to help us achieve that goal by planting more trees in a smarter way. We are removing trees from potentially dangerous situations and planting new trees in areas where additional shade is needed.”

