Surprise PD releases surveillance photo of young would-be bank robber

The Surprise Police Department is asking for your help identifying and locating a young would-be bank robber.

Police released a photo of the suspect, described as a white teenage boy, from the SunWest Federal Credit Union’s surveillance video.

This happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m. at the branch on the corner of Bell Road and Parkview Place, which is west of Bullard Avenue.

Police say the suspect gave a teller “a note demanding money.”

When that teller did not comply, the suspect grabbed the note and left the bank.

He got into a gold Honda passenger car that was waiting in the parking lot. Somebody else was driving.

According to police, the suspect has light hair and pale skin; he was last seen wearing a white Polo-style shirt and tan shorts.

If you know this person or have any information about the attempted bank robbery, please call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477) or e-mail CrimeTips@Surpriseaz.gov. When calling or e-mailing, please reference incident #180402347.

[MAP: SunWest Credit Union, 14865 W. Bell Road, Surprise]

