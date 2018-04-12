Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Ford dealers to host NFL Draft party

Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Ford dealers to host NFL Draft partyPosted: Updated:
PD: 2 people shot at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
‘Somebody killed my mommy’: 911 call reveals when boy found mom’s body
A newly released 911 call of a double-homicide in Washington state reveals the horrifying moment a 7-year-old boy discovered his mother’s body.More >
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
PD: Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
A man died after he was stabbed Thursday morning in Phoenix, police said.More >
Phoenix couple die in Ireland after bizarre crash involving horse-drawn carriage
A Phoenix couple was killed while vacationing in Ireland after a bizarre crash involving a horse-drawn carriage.More >
Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for shooting at kayakers
An Arizona man convicted of shooting at four kayakers on Burro Creek last year was sentenced to more than 22 years in state prison.More >
Dad knocks out man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daughter, police say
A quick-thinking father punched a man who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter, according to police in California.More >
VIDEO: Young Manchester bombing survivor invited to the royal wedding
We’re starting to find out the names on the guest list for the royal wedding! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited a very special little girl! Meet Amelia Thompson.More >
Arizona bracing for avalanche of misleading political ads
Love them or hate them, political ads are protected by the First Amendment, so even the worst of them are tough to police.More >
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Windy days make symptoms worse for allergy sufferers
Besides medicine and allergy shots, what can you do for relief? Dr. Manning says simple things like staying inside, closing windows, brushing off animals and washing those particles off of you.More >
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
A close friend of the pilot who crashed his plane on a golf course in Scottsdale said he loved to travel and just bought the plane.More >
VIDEO: Mother claims Phoenix school staff helped students cheat on AzMERIT
A mother of an elementary school student in Phoenix claims staff at her school helped students cheat on the AzMERIT tests.More >
VIDEO: 1 person burned, 2 others treated in Mesa house fire
A person was badly hurt and two other people were treated following an early morning house fire in Mesa.More >
VIDEO: Arizona Cardinals hold cheerleader tryouts in Glendale
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders are hosting open tryouts for the 2018 squad Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.More >
VIDEO: Police search for suspects in deadly shooting in Goodyear
Police said officers are looking for three to four men in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Goodyear.More >
Mom begged daughter not to go on plane hours before she died in Arizona
Elena Pinada begged her daughter Helena not to go to Scottsdale, Arizona.More >
