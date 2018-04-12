Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Ford dealers to host NFL Draft party

Admission and parking are both free. (Source: Arizona Cardinals)

The Cardinals are set to host their draft party on April 26. (Source: Arizona Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals 2018 Draft Party, presented by Arizona Ford dealers, will take place on the Great Lawn outside the University of Phoenix Stadium from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.

Fans will be able to meet Cardinals players, the team mascot, Big Red, and have the first opportunity to see the 2018 Cardinals cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards.

Cardinals merchandise, including 2018 NFL draft gear, as well as food and beverages, will all be available for purchase.

In addition, a special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

A kid’s interactive zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatable.

Autographs: Cardinals players, coaches and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures.

Entertainment: Options include a 200-foot zip line along with face painters and balloon artists for guests.

Virtual reality experience: Will give a fully immersed 360-degree experience where fans of all ages can step into the action on the field with the Cardinals.

Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals “Big Red Siren”.

Junior cheer mini-clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free junior cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals cheerleaders

