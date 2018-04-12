Orecchiette with Sausage and Rapini & Creamy Wild Mushroom Ragu

Orecchiette with Sausage and Rapini & Creamy Wild Mushroom RaguPosted:
Orecchiette with Sausage and Rapini
1lb Orecchiette "little ears" pasta, fresh
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp garlic, slices
1/4 tsp chile flakes
1lb Italian sausage, removed from casing
1/2 lb rapini/broccoli rabe, blanched and cut into small bite sized pieces
4 oz. pecorino cheese, grated
In a saute pan, heat olive oil over medium-hi heat.
Add sausage and cook until brown, breaking up sausage into small bite sized pieces
Add garlic and chile flakes and cook until soft, add rapini and saute for 1 minute
Meanwhile, bring 6 qts water to a boil and add 2 tsp salt
Cook orecchiette until al dente
Drain pasta reserving 3 oz pasta water
Add cooked pasta and reserved pasta water to pan with sausage and rapini, toss and cook for 30 seconds more
Add pecorino and toss again
Divide into 4 bowls and serve with extra pecorino and chile flakes if you like
Creamy Wild Mushroom Ragu
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup dried porcini mushrooms rehydrated in 1 cup hot water
4 oz shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and halved
4 oz oyster mushrooms, trimmed
4 oz crimini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
1/2 cup shallots, julienne
2 Tbsp garlic, chopped
1 Tbsp thyme leaves, fresh
1/2 cup brandy
heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
Strain porcini mushrooms from water, and reserve mushrooms and "tea" separately
Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat
Add shallots and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until soft
Add all mushrooms and thyme and toss to coat, adding more oil if necessary
Continue to cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms are soft
Add brandy, carefully ignite, let the flames die out and reduce by half
Add porcini "tea" and reduce by 3/4
Add cream and simmer until thick
Season again with salt and pepper if needed
Toss mushroom ragu with pasta, stir into risotto, use as crostini topping, or serve with any grilled meat
