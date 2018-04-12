Orecchiette with Sausage and Rapini & Creamy Wild Mushroom Ragu

Orecchiette with Sausage and Rapini

1lb Orecchiette "little ears" pasta, fresh

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp garlic, slices

1/4 tsp chile flakes

1lb Italian sausage, removed from casing

1/2 lb rapini/broccoli rabe, blanched and cut into small bite sized pieces

4 oz. pecorino cheese, grated

In a saute pan, heat olive oil over medium-hi heat.

Add sausage and cook until brown, breaking up sausage into small bite sized pieces

Add garlic and chile flakes and cook until soft, add rapini and saute for 1 minute

Meanwhile, bring 6 qts water to a boil and add 2 tsp salt

Cook orecchiette until al dente

Drain pasta reserving 3 oz pasta water

Add cooked pasta and reserved pasta water to pan with sausage and rapini, toss and cook for 30 seconds more

Add pecorino and toss again

Divide into 4 bowls and serve with extra pecorino and chile flakes if you like



Creamy Wild Mushroom Ragu

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup dried porcini mushrooms rehydrated in 1 cup hot water

4 oz shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and halved

4 oz oyster mushrooms, trimmed

4 oz crimini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

1/2 cup shallots, julienne

2 Tbsp garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp thyme leaves, fresh

1/2 cup brandy

heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

Strain porcini mushrooms from water, and reserve mushrooms and "tea" separately

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat

Add shallots and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until soft

Add all mushrooms and thyme and toss to coat, adding more oil if necessary

Continue to cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms are soft

Add brandy, carefully ignite, let the flames die out and reduce by half

Add porcini "tea" and reduce by 3/4

Add cream and simmer until thick

Season again with salt and pepper if needed

Toss mushroom ragu with pasta, stir into risotto, use as crostini topping, or serve with any grilled meat



