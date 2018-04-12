As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, April 12

As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, April 12Posted: Updated:
Spa Week
Spa Week is a national event that promotes the wellness lifestyle by making spa services affordable for everyone. Narande Spa is being featured as one of the local participants and will have a short segment providing information about spa week including the services being offered. Spa Week runs April 16 - 22nd.
What can consumers get for $50? Narande Spa is offering three 50-minute services at $50 each these treatments include the Narande Custom Massage, Custom Facial, and the Sugar Body Scrub.
Narande Spa Services and Amenities: Bodywork, Energy Modalities, Body Treatments, Facials, Nail Services and Waxing. All spa guest can enjoy access to resort amenities including dry sauna, hot-tubs, pools and fitness center on the day of their visit
Visit www.spaweek.com to view the participants and call the spas directly.
Sugar Glow Body Polish- (this scrub assists in exfoliation and skin nourishment to create the ultimate glow) & Deep Tissue Massage- (similar to Swedish but deeper pressure beneficial to releasing muscle tension).
are two of the services offered at The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort
Anyone having treatments are allowed to take advantage of our infrared sauna, 5 pools, fitness center- even enjoy lunch from our Spa Menu- just like a resort guest during their time here.
For more information: https://www.scottsdaleplaza.com/the-resort/spa
The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort
7200 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Phone: (480) 951-5150
The Cocktail Society- Scottsdale Culinary Festival
The Cocktail Society will be a night to remember, kicking off Scottsdale Culinary Festival weekend on Friday, April 13, 2018. Guests will delight in a spectacular lineup whimsical entertainment including aerial and flair bartending, contortionists, balancing acts, magician, and a living art display. Intrigue abounds with SensMood where guests will learn how perfume and fine fragrances impact the sense of taste by sampling infused vodka with a unique twist.
Enjoy an array of mystical creations in the Black Shaker Society lounge including the Tito's "Hand-Cranked" Vodka Martini made with liquid nitrogen and shaken by a hand cranked machine at a high velocity then olive oil drops are added at -321 degrees creating frozen olive drops. Another creative cocktail will be completely edible, made by compressing watermelon and tequila to create a drinkable bite with lime foam and jalapeno.
Next, enjoy elegant tastings from amazing local chefs and restaurants. Menus including:
Fogo de Chão Picanha top sirloin peppadew with sweet piquante peppers
Sonata’s TBD
The Canal Club Cubano tostones made with ham, pork verde, swiss mousse, and chipotle aioli + churro bread pudding with white chocolate anglaise
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen Sweet and savory popcorn
The Wright Bar TBD
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Adobe pork tacos w/ pineapple relish, pickled red onion, and pineapple salsa
Heidi's Events & Catering Smoked beef shank carved on site, sliced baguettes and bourbon BBQ sauce
Artizen Crafted American Kitchen & Bar Miso cured duck legs, lukewarm pistachio polenta, yuzu ginger jam paired with a cocktail
Nitro Live Ice creamery Mojito, prickly pear margarita, and chocolate Amaretto ice cream
The Cocktail Society:
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts,
7380 E 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
April 13, 2018
Admission includes tickets are all inclusive with food, drinks and entertainment
This is a 21+ event, only.
$85 online, $100 at the door
Time: 7-11 p.m.
For tickets and information: www.ScottsdaleFest.org
The Garden Guy: Bullet proof veggies
Bullet proof veggies for the summer months - Remember that the garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade. You may want to consider using raised beds because they provide excellent drainage and it's easier to mix in the 2 to 4 inches of recommended compost and mulch. Artichokes are fantastic, not only for their fruits but also for their strong architectural form and silvered foliage. If you decide to plant these be sure to plant with a lot of compost, because they guys are heavy feeders
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Rampage
For more information on the movie, “Rampage," visit: http://www.rampagethemovie.com/home
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx
Arizona Bike Week
For more information: http://azbikeweek.com/index.htm?r=5
West World of Scottsdale
16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Phone: (480) 644-8191