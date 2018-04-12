As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, April 12

Spa Week

Spa Week is a national event that promotes the wellness lifestyle by making spa services affordable for everyone. Narande Spa is being featured as one of the local participants and will have a short segment providing information about spa week including the services being offered. Spa Week runs April 16 - 22nd.

What can consumers get for $50? Narande Spa is offering three 50-minute services at $50 each these treatments include the Narande Custom Massage, Custom Facial, and the Sugar Body Scrub.

Narande Spa Services and Amenities: Bodywork, Energy Modalities, Body Treatments, Facials, Nail Services and Waxing. All spa guest can enjoy access to resort amenities including dry sauna, hot-tubs, pools and fitness center on the day of their visit

Sugar Glow Body Polish- (this scrub assists in exfoliation and skin nourishment to create the ultimate glow) & Deep Tissue Massage- (similar to Swedish but deeper pressure beneficial to releasing muscle tension).

are two of the services offered at The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort

Anyone having treatments are allowed to take advantage of our infrared sauna, 5 pools, fitness center- even enjoy lunch from our Spa Menu- just like a resort guest during their time here.

The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort

7200 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone: (480) 951-5150

The Cocktail Society- Scottsdale Culinary Festival

The Cocktail Society will be a night to remember, kicking off Scottsdale Culinary Festival weekend on Friday, April 13, 2018. Guests will delight in a spectacular lineup whimsical entertainment including aerial and flair bartending, contortionists, balancing acts, magician, and a living art display. Intrigue abounds with SensMood where guests will learn how perfume and fine fragrances impact the sense of taste by sampling infused vodka with a unique twist.



Enjoy an array of mystical creations in the Black Shaker Society lounge including the Tito's "Hand-Cranked" Vodka Martini made with liquid nitrogen and shaken by a hand cranked machine at a high velocity then olive oil drops are added at -321 degrees creating frozen olive drops. Another creative cocktail will be completely edible, made by compressing watermelon and tequila to create a drinkable bite with lime foam and jalapeno.

Next, enjoy elegant tastings from amazing local chefs and restaurants. Menus including:



Fogo de Chão Picanha top sirloin peppadew with sweet piquante peppers

Sonata’s TBD

The Canal Club Cubano tostones made with ham, pork verde, swiss mousse, and chipotle aioli + churro bread pudding with white chocolate anglaise

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen Sweet and savory popcorn

The Wright Bar TBD

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Adobe pork tacos w/ pineapple relish, pickled red onion, and pineapple salsa

Heidi's Events & Catering Smoked beef shank carved on site, sliced baguettes and bourbon BBQ sauce

Artizen Crafted American Kitchen & Bar Miso cured duck legs, lukewarm pistachio polenta, yuzu ginger jam paired with a cocktail

Nitro Live Ice creamery Mojito, prickly pear margarita, and chocolate Amaretto ice cream

The Cocktail Society:

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts,

7380 E 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ

April 13, 2018

Admission includes tickets are all inclusive with food, drinks and entertainment

This is a 21+ event, only.

$85 online, $100 at the door

Time: 7-11 p.m.

The Garden Guy: Bullet proof veggies

Bullet proof veggies for the summer months - Remember that the garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade. You may want to consider using raised beds because they provide excellent drainage and it's easier to mix in the 2 to 4 inches of recommended compost and mulch. Artichokes are fantastic, not only for their fruits but also for their strong architectural form and silvered foliage. If you decide to plant these be sure to plant with a lot of compost, because they guys are heavy feeders

Tara at the Movies: Rampage

Arizona Bike Week

West World of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 644-8191