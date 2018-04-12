Arizona observes 36th annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Arizona marked the 36th annual observance of National Crime Victims' Week with a recognition and awards presentation on Monday.

State leaders and representatives from law enforcement agencies honored and recognized individuals who advocate on behalf of crime victims and their families.

"The people who are receiving the awards are very honored. They're humble...they don't necessarily do this work for the money, they do this work because they want to help victims," said Kirstin Flores, director of the Office of Victim Services of the Arizona Attorney General's office.

Former president Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first national "Crime Victims' Week" in April of 1981 to recognize the importance of giving crime victims a voice in the criminal justice process and to educate Americans about the devastating impacts of crime on families and communities.

Three years later, Congress passed the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) which secured legal rights, protections and services for victims of crime.

In 1990, Arizona voters overwhelmingly passed an initiative creating the Arizona Victim's Bill of Rights and in 1991 legislation was implemented guaranteeing specific rights for crime victims including the right to be present at criminal proceedings, to be heard in court and to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect.

The event was held at El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium in Phoenix and featured Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and other state officials.

