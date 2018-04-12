Arizona child abuse victim hopes his story will help others

An East Valley business owner and patent attorney speaks out against child abuse after growing up abused by his father and an administrator at his school. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, however, child abuse awareness is important every single day.

This is a huge issue here in Arizona and really across the country.

CBS 5 This Morning anchor Preston Phillips sat down with an East Valley business owner and patent attorney, Tim Markison, who was abused as a child by his father and an administrator at his school.

Its been 30 years since the abuse ended and he still had a hard time talking about it without breaking down.

"The worst part for me is the physical pain of it ended pretty quickly," Markison said. "The emotional scarring, it got so ingrained into me that I was worthless, I was stupid, I was less than human, I was basically a sex toy, a punching bag for the people that were supposed to be taking care of me."

Markison is one of those success stories, who broke the mold to speak.

He has been married now for more than 30 years, has children and is very successful.

Markison said when he was a kid, he played baseball to escape from his abuse. He said it saved his life.

Now, Markison runs a company called Athalonz.

He engineers and makes specially designed shoes for athletes.

Tim's using this company to get the word out about child abuse and help others cope, so they can hopefully live a healthier life.

"This needs to be talked about, this needs to be shared," said Markison. "If my story can help one kid keep a dream alive and make a good life for themselves or one man that's been sexually abused as a child, help him recover, then all the risks, all the pain I've been through, all that we're doing here is worth it."

Markison said the abuse stopped when he became 6 foot tall.

He wouldn't go into what he did to bring the abuse to an end, other than that he simply was big enough to take matters into his own hands.

Markison said he hasn't spoken with his father since he was a teenager.

As an attorney, Markison said one of the most difficult things for victims of child abuse is the legal process.

He said much of the time, the perpetrators are not convicted, due to a lack of evidence and recollection from the child victim because they are sometimes drugged while the abuse is occurring.

The most current child abuse statistics are alarming.

Each year, nearly 700,000 kids are abused physically, sexually, neglected, or a combination of them all, according to the National Children's Alliance.

One statistic states that nearly 78 percent of all child abuse perpetrators are the child's parents.

Markison said he donates 5 percent of all profits from his business to Safe at Home, an organization committed to ending the cycle of domestic violence and saving lives.

