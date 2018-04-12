Tillman scholar cares for cancer patients in Seattle areaPosted: Updated:
Tillman scholar cares for cancer patients in Seattle area
Kate Hough is a loving nurse, devoted wife, and busy mom to three boys. She does it all while also being a Tillman Scholar! Kate went back to school in 2015 to become a nurse practitioner. She just graduated from the University of Washington with high honors and no debt, thanks to the Tillman Foundation.
