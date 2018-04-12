Phoenix couple die in Ireland after bizarre crash involving horse-drawn carriage

Phoenix couple die in Ireland after bizarre crash involving horse-drawn carriagePosted: Updated:
Pope admits he made 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse scandal
Pope admits he made 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse scandal, begs forgiveness, invites victims, bishops to Rome.More >
Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman
Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago. Police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.More >
Gas station owner accused of shooting man over a Slim Jim beef stick
A heated argument about a popular beef jerky snack led to a shooting at a Houston gas station, authorities said.More >
Her classroom is inside a supply closet and it has a snake
Her classroom is inside a supply closet and it has a snakeA snake slithered into a classroom in Arizona and it's not the first time it's happened.More >
DUI evidence helped police identify suspect in Allison Feldman murder
Court records show Scottsdale police used evidence from a 2015 DUI arrest to help identify the suspect in the Allison Feldman murder.More >
Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash
A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Devastated friends, family and fiance of GCU student killed while jogging hope for arrest
We are hearing from the heartbroken family, friends and fiance of the Grand Canyon University student who was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.More >
Scottsdale police identify the 6 victims killed in plane crash at TPC golf course
Scottsdale police have identified the six people killed in a plane crash Monday night at the TPC golf course.More >
Phoenix school staff members accused of forcing students to cheat on AzMerit test
A Phoenix parent spoke exclusively to AZFamily on Wednesday about the outrage she felt when she found her fourth-grade daughter last week.More >
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
A close friend of the pilot who crashed his plane on a golf course in Scottsdale said he loved to travel and just bought the plane.More >
VIDEO: Autistic teen amazes with rendition of national anthem on guitar
VIDEO: Autistic teen amazes with rendition of national anthem on guitar
An autistic teen in Glendale brought a crowd to its fee when he played the national anthem on his electric guitar.More >
VIDEO: Video may help find hit-and-run driver after GCU student killed
VIDEO: Video may help find hit-and-run driver after GCU student killed
Family and friends of a GCU student killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday are still desperate for answers. Hopefully, newly-released video of the suspect's SUV will put that driver behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
One neighbor in Tempe said he had a bizarre interaction with a man police said killed a woman in Scottsdale three years ago.More >
VIDEO: How police identified suspect in Allison Feldman murder case
VIDEO: How police identified suspect in Allison Feldman murder case
AZ Family is learning more about how Scottsdale police were able to identify a suspect in the cold case murder of Allison Feldman.More >
RAW VIDEO: Autistic boy plays national anthem on electric guitar
RAW VIDEO: Autistic boy plays national anthem on electric guitar
An autistic teen who goes to school in Glendale rocked the house with his rendition of the national anthem on his electric guitar. (Source: Ironwood High School)More >
