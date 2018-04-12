Phoenix couple die in Ireland after bizarre crash involving horse-drawn carriage

Police there said the carriage went off the road and over the edge of a ravine, falling 20 feet. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix couple was killed while vacationing in Ireland after a bizarre crash involving a horse-drawn carriage.

Rosalyn Few, 64, and her partner Norman Larose, 62, were riding a horse-drawn carriage in a popular tourist area in Co. Kerry, Ireland, according to The Irish Times.

Police there said the carriage went off the road and over the edge of a ravine, falling 20 feet.

The couple died at the scene.

The rest of their family was behind the carriage and watched in horror as the couple went off the cliff.

Investigators are still determining what caused the horse to go off-road.

