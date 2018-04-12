Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash

Helena Lagos, 22, was killed when a plane crashed on a golf course in Scottsdale on Monday. (Photo Courtesy of Helena Pineda)

Helena Lagos, 22, was killed when a plane crashed on a golf course in Scottsdale on Monday. (Photo Courtesy of Helena Pineda)

(Meredith/KVVU) -- A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.

"I did not want her to go, I begged her not to go. When she left I just said, 'Please, God. Please, God. Do not let anything happen to her," said Elena Pineda.

Her daughter, Helena Lagos, and five others were on the plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Monday night. The plane was headed to the North Las Vegas Airport from Scottsdale, Arizona.

"She was supposed to come home, and I didn't hear from her. Then every hour from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., I called her. There was no answer. Then I went on James' Instagram and people were putting 'rest in peace.' My heart sank," Elena said.

Helena's boyfriend, James Pedroza, and her close friend, Iris Rodriguez, were also on the plane. The other victims include Mariah Coogan, Anand "Happy" Patel, and a pilot who has not yet been identified.

Helena's family emigrated to America, so Helena was determined to make it. At just 22 years old, she already had an international business called Rebel Fruits. Helena's company imported and exported fruits around the world.

"She was just a fire cracker, she turned everything into a joke. She was so driven," her mom said.

The 22-year-old lived at home with her mom, who now says every little thing around the house reminds her that her baby isn't coming home.

"That was my only child," said Pineda.

The FAA said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

