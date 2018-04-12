Wildfire reported near Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation

The Rattlesnake fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon about 20 miles southeast of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, Fort Apace Agency (BIA Fort Apache).

The agency says the fire is estimated to be about 165 acres in size and is burning in a remote location east of Rattlesnake Point.

No structures are threatened.

According to the BIA Fort Apache Agency, the fire is burning just south of a previously prescribed burn area and moving toward the Apache Stigreaves National Forest boundary in the White Mountains.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Resources being used to fight the fire include two Type 6 engines, air attack, Fort Apache Hotshots and Cibecue Fuels. A Type 3 team is on order along with additional resources, the agency said.

For more information, call 928-205-5562. Information will also be posted on the BIA Fort Apache Facebook page.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.