70-year-old man arrested in Flagstaff for child molestation

Jesse Bernard Watkins, III, arrested for three counts of child molestation in Flagstaff. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

A 70-year-old man was arrested in Flagstaff for three counts of child molestation of a child under 15 years of age.

According to Sgt. Larry Thomas with Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the man, identified as Jesse Bernard Watkins, III, met the victim's family when he was volunteering for a juvenile rehabilitation facility in the Prescott area.

Thomas said Watkins traveled to Flagstaff, visiting the victim's family several times before the acts occurred.

Anyone with more information related to this crime is asked to contact Thomas of the Criminal Investigations Division at 1-800-338-7888.

