Train strikes and kills man in Gilbert

A man was struck and killed by a train late Wednesday night, closing a Gilbert road into the morning

The man was on the tracks just east of McQueen Road and south of Baseline Road around 10:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Darrell Krueger with the Gilbert Police Department,

Krueger said the train struck and killed the unidentified man.

Detectives are currently at the scene conducting an investigation. Krueger said it is still too early to determine all the factors involved in the incident.

McQueen Road was closed in both directions from Baseline to Guadalupe roads until about 4:15 a.m.

The man was the only victim and no other vehicles or structures were damaged, Krueger said.

