Incident involving train closes Gilbert road

McQueen Road is closed in both directions from Baseline Road to San Pedro Street in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An incident involving a train has closed a Gilbert road early Thursday morning.

The Gilbert Police Department is actively investigating the scene near McQueen and Baseline roads.

No official word as of yet on what occurred but it appears to be a crash involving a train.

Gilbert police are expected to release information shortly.

