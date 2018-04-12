PD: Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Phoenix

A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Indian School Road near 67th Avenue.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

It's unclear if the victim was jaywalking or not.

Indian School Road is restricted between 67th and 71st avenues.

