DUI evidence helped police identify suspect in Allison Feldman murder

Court records show Scottsdale police used evidence from a 2015 DUI arrest to help identify the suspect in the Allison Feldman murder.

Law enforcement announced an arrest yesterday in the cold case homicide. Investigators say after exhausting leads, they turned to DPS to do “familial” testing on DNA evidence collected from the murder scene.

[RELATED: Police: Man denied involvement in killing but linked by DNA]

The results provided a near match with Ian Mitcham’s brother serving prison time for child molestation, according to investigators. Scottsdale police then turned to a blood sample they had collected from Ian Mitcham when he was stopped for DUI in January 2015, one month before Feldman was murdered.

“They wouldn’t have tested his blood for DNA on a DUI arrest,” says criminal defense attorney, Jeff Mehrens. “If he had been convicted of a felony, any felony, they would have taken a DNA sample.”

[RELATED: Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman]

Online court records show the 2015 misdemeanor DUI was dismissed. Mehrens questions why Scottsdale police would hold onto the evidence for so long.

“A portion of the blood sample drawn from Ian during his arrest was still in the SPD property and evidence,” read court papers.

[RELATED: Scottsdale murder victim's family and friends react to arrest being made]

Mitcham has no prior felony convictions, but he is in the middle of a felony DUI case accused of driving drunk in 2016 with a child in the car. It would have taken even longer for a DNA match to be discovered.

“I’ve seen people arrested in the situation he was take six to eight to ten months to be charged while they wait for the blood to come back from the lab, and sometimes longer,” says Mehrens. “Then it can take another year or more to be tried.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.