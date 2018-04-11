Devastated friends, family and fiance of GCU student killed while jogging hope for arrest

We are hearing from the heartbroken family, friends and fiance of the Grand Canyon University student who was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.

The suspect is still out there and police released new video of the vehicle involved, hoping to make an arrest.

Taylor White, 21, was studying to be an athletic trainer at GCU. He was engaged to be married at the end of April. But while jogging Sunday night, he entered a crosswalk when police say he was hit by a red-light runner.

"I instantly felt like I was protected by him," said Sarah Tedeschi. The soon-to-be bride is now mourning the loss of her fiance.

"I think it's safe to say Taylor understood me like nobody else could," Tedeschi said. Instead of traveling to Washington for her wedding in two weeks, she will graduate from GCU that same weekend and stay in Phoenix, instead.

"It's hard not to look at that and be angry," Tedeschi said. But the future teacher says she is pulling through, thanks to the lessons White taught her.

"He always looked to the future with hope," she said. "He never ever looked to the future with fear."

"He loved life, he was bigger than life," said White's friend and roommate Andrew Schwab, who was with him the night he was killed.

They are hoping that newly-released video from a city bus, showing the white 2007-2010 Ford Expedition immediately after the crash, will lead to an arrest.

"The initial, they did this, they know what they did, they left, they didn't stop, they ran away from it. It's upsetting, yeah," said White's younger brother, Jordan White. "We know it happened we can't change that now."

He said, while they've forgiven, they still wants answers.

"If somebody did step forward, which we're hoping for, it would bring great closure," he said.

