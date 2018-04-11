Devastated friends, family and fiance of GCU student killed while jogging hope for arrest

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

We are hearing from the heartbroken family, friends and fiance of the Grand Canyon University student who was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.

[RELATED: PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging]

The suspect is still out there and police released new video of the vehicle involved, hoping to make an arrest.

Taylor White, 21, was studying to be an athletic trainer at GCU. He was engaged to be married at the end of April. But while jogging Sunday night, he entered a crosswalk when police say he was hit by a red-light runner.

"I instantly felt like I was protected by him," said Sarah Tedeschi. The soon-to-be bride is now mourning the loss of her fiance.

"I think it's safe to say Taylor understood me like nobody else could," Tedeschi said. Instead of traveling to Washington for her wedding in two weeks, she will graduate from GCU that same weekend and stay in Phoenix, instead. 

"It's hard not to look at that and be angry," Tedeschi said. But the future teacher says she is pulling through, thanks to the lessons White taught her. 

[RELATED: PD: Video, pictures released of suspect's vehicle in deadly hit-and run crash]

"He always looked to the future with hope," she said. "He never ever looked to the future with fear."

"He loved life, he was bigger than life," said White's friend and roommate Andrew Schwab, who was with him the night he was killed.

They are hoping that newly-released video from a city bus, showing the white 2007-2010 Ford Expedition immediately after the crash, will lead to an arrest.

"The initial, they did this, they know what they did, they left, they didn't stop, they ran away from it. It's upsetting, yeah," said White's younger brother, Jordan White. "We know it happened we can't change that now."

He said, while they've forgiven, they still wants answers.

"If somebody did step forward, which we're hoping for, it would bring great closure," he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio