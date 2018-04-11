Autistic teen rocks the house by playing national anthem on guitar at Glendale school

A teen from Glendale brought the house down when he played a special rendition of the Star Spangled Banner on his electric guitar.

Ridge Brown has autism and loves playing the electric guitar.

He's a student at Ironwood High School and played the national anthem at a pep assembly last Friday. It was his first public performance, according to the Peoria Unified School District.

[RAW VIDEO: Autistic boy plays national anthem on electric guitar]

Ridge nailed it and the crowd went wild.

The video has received thousands of views.

