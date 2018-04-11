1 in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle on I-10

One person was in critical condition, and a woman suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a car, was reported on I-10 near Washington Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said both injured people were on the motorcycle. They were both transported to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

