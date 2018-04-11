'Miracle men' celebrate recovering from being shot in their heads

Taylor was shot in the head in 2011, also at a bar in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple of "miracle men" are leading an event to benefit people with brain injuries, from children with concussions to veterans with TBI.

"The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona (BIAAZ) helped me use the tools I learned in rehab to better my life and keep it going," Jim Ledgewood said.

Ledgewood was shot in the head at a bar in Glendale in 2006.

His x-rays show bullet and bone fragments inside his head.

"You wouldn't think anyone could survive something like that," Ledgewood said.

Through the Brain Injury Alliance, he met Jason Taylor, who shares a similar story.

Taylor was shot in the head in 2011, also at a bar in Glendale.

"I'm certainly not thankful that I was shot. It hurt. But to go through the journey, it gave me a different outlook on life," Taylor said.

Remarkably, Ledgewood was back at work in a couple months.

Taylor spent a week in a coma, and then took two years to recover.

As his doctors told him, most people don't survive that kind of injury.

"My neurosurgeon told me he's done this same surgery dozens of times, and the patients have never lived beyond the operating table. That really threw me back," Taylor said.

Taylor lost some dexterity, and Ledgewood lost some vision and hearing.

Still, they have a lot to celebrate and want to raise awareness about brain injuries and the BIAAZ.

"Just sharing hope, inspiration and stories with victims and their families makes (sic) you feel great," Taylor said.

Ledgewood and Taylor are chairing a race Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Tempe, to benefit the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona.

Participants can walk, run or roll through the 10K, 5K, or one-mile courses.

For registration information, head to their website.

