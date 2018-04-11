Phoenix high school sophomore provides 'love bundles' to kids who need it most, wins awards

Because of her kindness, Kaitlyn has been recognized by her principal, Seth Beute, and awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community award, along with the president’s Volunteer Service award. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

After seeing one of her classmates fail a writing assignment because she didn't have school supplies, Kaitlyn Martinez decided she needed to take action.

Only a sophomore at the Phoenix Coding Academy, Martinez selflessly helped her classmate get the materials she needed to succeed in school, and didn't stop there.

“We ended up doing backpack supplies for the whole school, with my old school and then it kind of just went from there,” Martinez said.

From there is when she created Backpacks for Kids AZ, now a 501(c) nonprofit, whose goal is to provide "love bundles," backpacks filled with school supplies and hygienic items, to kids who need it most.

As a result of her kindness, Martinez has been recognized by her principal, Seth Beute, and awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community award, along with the president’s Volunteer Service award.

“It’s inspiring, really. To think back when I was a tenth grader, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Beute said. “I was taking classes and going about my business but Kaitlyn clearly has a plan and she’s excited about volunteering.”

Kaitlyn has been doing this for three years now, but it was only last year that her company became a nonprofit, and Backpacks for Kids AZ continues to grow.

“The first year we did it, we did 200 backpacks and this year we’re doing 2,000,” Martinez said. “In the future, I want to have a location to give out backpacks year-round.”

Eventually, Martinez said she would love to see Backpacks for Kids spread throughout the country.

For more information about Backpacks for Kids AZ and how you can help donate, you can go to www.backpacks4kidsaz.com.

