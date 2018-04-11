Scottsdale police identify the 6 victims killed in plane crash at TPC golf course

Scottsdale police have identified the six people killed in a plane crash Monday night at the TPC golf course.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Piper PA-24 aircraft took off from the Scottsdale Airport at around 8:45 p.m.

Minutes later, the plane went down less than a mile away, at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

The crash sparked a fire on the golf course.

All six people aboard were killed in the crash.

The victims have been identified as:

Erik Valente, age 26

James Louis Pedroza, age 28

Mariah Sunshine Coogan, age 23

Anand Anil Patel, age 28

Helena Lagos, age 22

Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, age 23

Investigators with the NTSB were on the scene on Tuesday prowling the crash site, trying to pinpoint a cause. A preliminary report won't be released for another 10 to 14 days.

A final NTSB report is not expected for at least 12 months.

