Police suspect 3 or 4 men involved in deadly Goodyear shooting

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Goodyear police say either three or four men who were seen leaving Morning Glory Street are suspects in the deadly shooting that happened there Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they heard about three shots before 10:30, followed by a pause and then several more shots in quick succession near Van Buren Street and Cotton Lane

After that, a woman was screaming in the street.

"She was screaming, ‘Help! Help, he’s bleeding! Somebody call the cops!’" one neighbor said.

A man was already dead when police arrived a few minutes later, investigators said.

The shots were so loud that even people from a couple blocks over came to see what happened.

"There was just a lot of blood in the streets. I mean, all of it’s been cleaned up now, but it was pretty – all these spots you’re seeing, that was all blood, and it comes all along here," said neighbor Patrick Eyraud, pointing along the street.

A witness told police the suspects were wearing bandanas either on their faces or heads.

Detectives still had a taped-off crime scene throughout the day Wednesday. One investigator was searching through a car in the home's garage.

