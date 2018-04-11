Police suspect 3 or 4 men involved in deadly Goodyear shooting

Police said the victim was already dead when they arrived. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Neighbors say they heard about three shots before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Goodyear police spent the day Wednesday collecting evidence at this home on Morning Glory Street after a man was shot and killed there on April 10. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Goodyear police say either three or four men who were seen leaving Morning Glory Street are suspects in the deadly shooting that happened there Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they heard about three shots before 10:30, followed by a pause and then several more shots in quick succession near Van Buren Street and Cotton Lane.

[ORIGINAL STORY: No suspects in custody after man shot and killed in Goodyear, police say]

After that, a woman was screaming in the street.

"She was screaming, ‘Help! Help, he’s bleeding! Somebody call the cops!’" one neighbor said.

A man was already dead when police arrived a few minutes later, investigators said.

The shots were so loud that even people from a couple blocks over came to see what happened.

"There was just a lot of blood in the streets. I mean, all of it’s been cleaned up now, but it was pretty – all these spots you’re seeing, that was all blood, and it comes all along here," said neighbor Patrick Eyraud, pointing along the street.

A witness told police the suspects were wearing bandanas either on their faces or heads.

Detectives still had a taped-off crime scene throughout the day Wednesday. One investigator was searching through a car in the home's garage.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.