ADOT: South Mountain Freeway bridges over Salt River closer to completion

Another section of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway is one step closer to completion in Laveen. (Source: ADOT)

Another section of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway is one step closer to completion in Laveen. The Arizona Department of Transportation said these are the longest bridges on the freeway at two, half-mile-long spans over the Salt River. Crews are two-thirds of the way finished with the bridges, which will serve drivers in the southwest Valley in 2019.

[RELATED: South Mountain Freeway construction to ramp up in 2018]

Drivers in the area have access to one crossing of the Salt River between 52th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard, the city of Phoenix’s 51st Avenue bridge.

[RELATED: First bridge installation of South Mountain Freeway complete (July 10, 2017)]

Since February of last year, ADOT said crews have completed all of the piers and abutments that will support the 2,700-foot long bridges. Crews will continue to work on girders, decks and railings.

The locally manufactured concrete girders are the longest precast girders ADOT said they have ever installed. Each of them is 170 feet long and weighs 169,000 pounds, or 84.5 tons.

[RELATED: South Mountain Freeway project starting to take shape (July 12, 2017)]

At this point, 238 of the 292 girders have been put in place. By fall 2018, all girders will be set and crews can haul over 700,000 cubic yards of dirt material across the bridge north of the Salt River.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.