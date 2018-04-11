Would the public support a teacher strike in Arizona?

The #RedforEd movement had its best day yet in Arizona, as thousands of parents, teachers and students joined forces in their fight for more education funding and higher teacher pay.

There's now talk of a possible teacher strike.

Stefanie Calens has two kids in the Deer Valley Unified School District.

She knows a teacher strike would create a lot of hardships for parents, many of whom would have to find daycare for their kids, or miss work.

But Calens said there are enough parents willing to make the sacrifice if it means improving our public school system,

"I think that enough parents have actually woken up to what the reality is our teachers face, and that even in the midst of a strike, or walk out, there would still be much community support behind our teachers," said Calens.

However, former Arizona Education Superintendent Jaime Molera isn't convinced.

Molera said there appears to be overwhelming public support for what the teachers are doing, but walking out of the classroom and disrupting families... could backfire.

"You have parents with kids graduating from high school," said Molera. "What happens to them if all of a sudden school ends, are they going to be in limbo? Will they get a diploma? What happens? If they were to go on strike now, I think all this goodwill that's been built up, they need to be very careful because that could dissipate very quickly."

A date for a possible teacher strike in Arizona has not been set.

