Would the public support a teacher strike in Arizona?

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The #RedforEd movement had its best day yet in Arizona, as thousands of parents, teachers and students joined forces in their fight for more education funding and higher teacher pay.

There's now talk of a possible teacher strike.

Stefanie Calens has two kids in the Deer Valley Unified School District.

She knows a teacher strike would create a lot of hardships for parents, many of whom would have to find daycare for their kids, or miss work.

But Calens said there are enough parents willing to make the sacrifice if it means improving our public school system, 

"I think that enough parents have actually woken up to what the reality is our teachers face, and that even in the midst of a strike, or walk out, there would still be much community support behind our teachers," said Calens.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

However,  former Arizona Education Superintendent Jaime Molera isn't convinced.

Molera said there appears to be overwhelming public support for what the teachers are doing, but walking out of the classroom and disrupting families... could backfire.

"You have parents with kids graduating from high school," said Molera. "What happens to them if all of a sudden school ends, are they going to be in limbo? Will they get a diploma? What happens? If they were to go on strike now, I think all this goodwill that's been built up, they need to be very careful because that could dissipate very quickly."

A date for a possible teacher strike in Arizona has not been set.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Arizona teachers demanding raise protest at schools

    Arizona teachers demanding raise protest at schools

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:18:07 GMT
    Teachers will be wearing red shirts and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Teachers will be wearing red shirts and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The grassroots group Arizona Educators United has mobilized teachers and supporters across the state through their #RedforEd campaign.

    More >

    The grassroots group Arizona Educators United has mobilized teachers and supporters across the state through their #RedforEd campaign.

    More >

  • 1 in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle on I-10

    1 in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle on I-10

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:04:16 GMT
    (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

    One person was in critical condition, and a woman suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

    More >

    One person was in critical condition, and a woman suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

    More >

  • Suns pledge upgrade in talent, experience after awful season

    Suns pledge upgrade in talent, experience after awful season

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:43:13 GMT
    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

    Maybe, just maybe, the worst is behind the Phoenix Suns. Their 50th anniversary season was awful, even worse than the two that came before. For the eighth season in a row, the Suns won't make the playoffs.

    More >

    Maybe, just maybe, the worst is behind the Phoenix Suns. Their 50th anniversary season was awful, even worse than the two that came before. For the eighth season in a row, the Suns won't make the playoffs.

    More >
    •   