Phoenix Zoo orangutan who underwent surgery celebrates birthday

It's a milestone for a special resident of the Phoenix Zoo.

Daniel the orangutan is celebrating his 12th birthday this week.

Daniel recently underwent life-saving surgery for sinus disease.

The surgery was monumental, not only because it was performed by a doctor who only operates on humans, but it was the first-ever surgery of its kind to be performed on an orangutan in the United States.

The surgery took 3 hours, and went off without a hitch!

In order to prepare for it, throat, ears, and nose doctor David Simms got a cell-by-cell replica of Daniel’s skull 3D printed to make sure he and his team could understand the anatomy.

Daniel now has open pink tissue on his throat to keep him healthy and happy.

Because the surgery was so successful, the zoo now expects Daniel to be able to live into his 50s.

So happy birthday to Daniel, and here's to many, many more happy and healthy birthdays ahead.



Happy birthday, Daniel! No. 12! Thank you for being such an awesome part of our Zoo family!



(Photos by keeper Debbie) pic.twitter.com/XXr6O93HEJ — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) April 11, 2018

