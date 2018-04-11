Phoenix Zoo orangutan who underwent surgery celebrates birthday

Posted: Updated:
Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo) Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
Celebrating a happy and healthy birthday (Source: The Phoenix Zoo) Celebrating a happy and healthy birthday (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
Daniel underwent surgery in March (Source: The Phoenix Zoo) Daniel underwent surgery in March (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
Monkeying around with 3TV/CBS 5 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Monkeying around with 3TV/CBS 5 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Monkeying around with 3TV/CBS 5 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Monkeying around with 3TV/CBS 5 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's a milestone for a special resident of the Phoenix Zoo.

Daniel the orangutan is celebrating his 12th birthday this week.

Daniel recently underwent life-saving surgery for sinus disease.

The surgery was monumental, not only because it was performed by a doctor who only operates on humans, but it was the first-ever surgery of its kind to be performed on an orangutan in the United States.

[RELATED: Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.]

The surgery took 3 hours, and went off without a hitch!

In order to prepare for it, throat, ears, and nose doctor David Simms got a cell-by-cell replica of Daniel’s skull 3D printed to make sure he and his team could understand the anatomy.

Daniel now has open pink tissue on his throat to keep him healthy and happy.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Because the surgery was so successful, the zoo now expects Daniel to be able to live into his 50s.

So happy birthday to Daniel, and here's to many, many more happy and healthy birthdays ahead.
 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Phoenix Zoo orangutan who underwent surgery celebrates birthday

    Phoenix Zoo orangutan who underwent surgery celebrates birthday

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:19:41 GMT
    Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)Happy 12th birthday, Daniel! (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It's a milestone for a special resident of the Phoenix Zoo. Daniel the orangutan is celebrating his 12th birthday this week. Daniel recently underwent life-saving surgery for sinus disease. 

    More >

    It's a milestone for a special resident of the Phoenix Zoo. Daniel the orangutan is celebrating his 12th birthday this week. Daniel recently underwent life-saving surgery for sinus disease. 

    More >

  • Tiny squirrel gets tiny cast after being blown from tree

    Tiny squirrel gets tiny cast after being blown from tree

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:13:45 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A tiny patient in New York ended up needing a big dose of TLC! A little squirrel is on the mend after suffering a broken leg in a windstorm that swept through the region.

    More >

    A tiny patient in New York ended up needing a big dose of TLC! A little squirrel is on the mend after suffering a broken leg in a windstorm that swept through the region.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Vinny

    Pet of the week: Vinny

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:55:36 GMT
    Vinny (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Vinny (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Vinny may have a name that makes him sound like a bit of a tough guy, but he really does have a heart of gold.

    More >

    Vinny may have a name that makes him sound like a bit of a tough guy, but he really does have a heart of gold.

    More >
    •   