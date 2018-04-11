PD: Video, pictures released of suspect's vehicle in deadly hit-and run crash

Police said the driver ran a red light and hit Taylor White. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Police said the vehicle has damage to the windshield and is missing a passenger side mirror. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Officers said the suspect's vehicle is a Ford Expedition. (Source: The Phoenix Police Department)

Police said the video is from a city bus. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The Phoenix Police Department has released video from a city bus and pictures that they said show the suspect's vehicle fleeing the scene after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle is a white Ford Expedition that was made between 2007 and 2010 with damage to the windshield and is missing a passenger side mirror.

Police said the driver ran a red light and hit Taylor White near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road on Sunday night.

White was jogging with a friend at the time and was inside the crosswalk during a green light. White died at the scene.

The friend was not hit.

White's mother and father said their son was planning to get married later this month.

