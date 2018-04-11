Cardinals announce 2018 preseason schedule

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the team’s 2018 preseason schedule and it features a nationally-televised Sunday Night Football game on NBC at Dallas on Sunday, August 26 at 5:00 PM (MST).

Specific dates and times for the other three games have not yet been announced.

The Cardinals will open their 13th season at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Week 1 of the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the Cardinals 24th preseason game against the Chargers and the first since the team moved to Los Angeles last year.

Arizona will hit the road in Week 2 to visit the New Orleans Saints. It marks the first preseason meeting between the two teams since 2012 and just the second ever preseason road game for the Cardinals at New Orleans (1980).

The Cardinals remain on the road in Week 3 for the previously mentioned Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys in Dallas. It is the second straight year the Cardinals will face the Cowboys in the preseason after playing against them last year in the Hall of Fame game that also aired nationally on NBC.

The Cardinals wrap up the preseason by hosting Denver in Week 4 where they will play the Broncos in the preseason finale for the 13th time in the past 15 seasons.

The 2018 regular season schedule is expected to be announced later this month. It includes Cardinals home games against the Broncos, Raiders, Redskins, Bears and Lions in addition to the normal divisional contests against the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers.

ABOUT CARDINALS TICKETS: For ticket information, please call 602-379-0102 or visit the Cardinals website www.azcardinals.com. The Cardinals have sold out all 124 games played (including preseason and postseason) at the University of Phoenix Stadium, which opened in 2006.

CARDINALS 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Preseason Week 1 (August 9-13) *

L.A. Chargers at Arizona (University of Phoenix Stadium)

Preseason Week 2 (August 16-20) *

Arizona at New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

Sunday, August 26 at 5:00 PM (MST) on NBC

Arizona at Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Preseason Week 4 (August 30-31) *

Denver at Arizona (University of Phoenix Stadium)

* Specific date and time TBD

For more information visit: azcardinals.com.

We open the preseason at home vs the Chargers.



More: https://t.co/gNJVgcchrz pic.twitter.com/ev1EzmNOh5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 11, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.