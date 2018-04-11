Police: Man denied involvement in killing but linked by DNA

Scottsdale police say a 42-year-old Phoenix man arrested in the 2015 homicide of a Scottsdale woman in her home has denied involvement in the crime but was linked to the killing through DNA evidence. (Source: MCSO)

Scottsdale police say a 42-year-old Phoenix man arrested in the 2015 homicide of a Scottsdale woman in her home has denied involvement in the crime but was linked to the killing through DNA evidence.

Ian Mitcham appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and burglary in the killing of 31-year-old Allison Feldman.

A police probable-cause statement says detectives identified Mitcham as a suspect because his brother's DNA is similar to a profile of DNA evidence found at Feldman's home and that Mitcham's own DNA then was found to match the crime-scene evidence.

According to police, Mitcham denied knowing Feldman or having been in her home.

It's unknown whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

