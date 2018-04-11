Tiny squirrel gets tiny cast after being blown from tree

(CNN) -

A tiny patient in New York ended up needing a big dose of TLC!

A little squirrel is on the mend after suffering a broken leg in a windstorm that swept through the region, uprooting trees and knocking out power.

The Orphaned Wildlife Center says a neighbor in the area heard crying sounds after a tree fell.

What she found was two baby squirrels along with a downed nest.

"They had been in a nest in the tree and now were lying helpless on the ground, cold and upset, no mom in sight," reads a Facebook post.

She brought the injured animals to the center, and then to a local vet for treatment.

Catskill Veterinary Services fitted the adorable squirrel with a neon green cast and deemed her the "smallest patient of the day." 

Doctors say the squirrel, named Katarina,  should be fine in a couple of weeks.

According to a message posted on the Orphaned Wildlife Center's Facebook page, doctors named her after they raffled a name off for a $50 donation and someone took the offer and named her Katarina.

