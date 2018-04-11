100 ALREADY? Here we go...Posted: Updated:
100 Degrees in Phoenix for the First time in 2018
On Tuesday, April 10, the thermometer at Sky Harbor Airport reached 100 degrees at 2:48 p.m. Record keeping goes back to 1896.More >
Like to keep an eye on the sky?
Love to keep an eye on the sky? Have a passion for weather? Just in time for the start of the monsoon season here in Arizona, there are some great opportunities to get involved in the meteorology community.More >
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
The secret humidor of Chase Field
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.More >
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.More >
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.More >
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash
A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.More >
Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman
Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago. Police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.More >
Carefree Highway closed in Phoenix after deadly motorcycle crash
Carefree Highway is closed between 15th and 20th avenues while police investigate.More >
Phoenix PD: Fry's evacuated due to armed suspect search
Police said the suspect had a handgun and he hid inside the Fry's.More >
Police say pregnant teen found slain in vehicle along NC dirt road
The Southern Pines Police Department said officers are investigating the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child as a double homicide.More >
No suspects in custody after man shot and killed in Goodyear, police say
Multiple people called 911 in reports of a shooting near Van Buren Street and Cotton Lane around 10:22 p.m.More >
Friends & family speak about victims in fiery plane crash in Scottsdale
A couple of videos were posted to social media minutes before the plane went down.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Gov. Ducey calls #RedForEd movement 'political theater,' says teachers should 'know the facts'
With Arizona educators on the verge of a strike, Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday dismissed the #RedForEd movement as “political theater."More >
College student defends showing off gun in graduation photo
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >
Arizona teachers demanding raise protest at schools
Teachers are wearing red shirts Wednesday and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries.More >
VIDEO: Activists plant 100 life-sized Mark Zuckerberg cutouts on Capitol Lawn V
An army of 100 life-sized cutouts of Mark Zuckerbergs took over the US Capitol lawn ahead of his Senate appearance Tuesday. The message? "Fix Facebook."More >
Arizona teachers demanding raise protest at schools
Teachers are wearing red shirts Wednesday and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries.More >
Scottsdale murder victim's family and friends react to arrest being made
Harley Feldman and his wife have been coming back to Scottsdale for more than three years to talk with detectives and hoping for a break in the case of his daughter's murder.More >
Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash
A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.More >
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
A close friend of the pilot who crashed his plane on a golf course in Scottsdale said he loved to travel and just bought the plane.More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
One neighbor in Tempe said he had a bizarre interaction with a man police said killed a woman in Scottsdale three years ago.More >
VIDEO: Deadly motorcycle crash closes road in Phoenix
VIDEO: Deadly motorcycle crash closes road in Phoenix
A deadly motorcycle crash has closed the Carefree Highway in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2GPUka9More >
VIDEO: Perp walk of 2015 murder suspect from Scottsdale
VIDEO: Perp walk of 2015 murder suspect from ScottsdalePolice transfered the man they said killed a woman in 2015 from the Scottsdale police station to 4th Avenue Jail.More >
VIDEO: Friend speaks about 6 people killed in plane crash
A close friend of one of the victims in a deadly plane crash in Scottsdale spoke to Mike Watkiss about his loss.More >
VIDEO: Arizona teachers taking part in 'walk-ins'
Arizona teachers are taking part in "walk-ins" to protest low pay and funding. Story: http://bit.ly/2qp6dZIMore >
