Want a $50 massage or facial? Spa Week returns to the Phoenix area next week

Does work have you stressed out? Are you in need of a massage or facial?

Spa Week is just around the corner! It's the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a day at the spa without breaking the bank.

Spa Week runs April 16 to 22 with $50 treatments offered at a handful of Valley spas like Narande Spa at Phoenix Marriott Tempe at the Buttes and the Scottsdale Plaza Resort. The bi-annual event helps promote wellness and relaxation by making services affordable to everyone!

The Narande Spa is offering a $50 custom massage, coconut papaya facial and sugar body scrub. The best part is that spa guests get to enjoy access to all the resort amenities including the pools, fitness centers, dry sauna and hot-tubs on the day of their visit.

At the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, you can get a deep tissue massage, Swedish massage or a sugar glow body polish for $50. If you get a treatment, you can also take advantage of the resort’s infrared sauna, five pools and fitness center.

Are you intrigued? Ready to book your appointment? It’s best to make an appointment now before spots fill up!

Visit spaweek.com to see the list of spas participating and then call the spas directly to book an appointment.

