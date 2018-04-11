SLIDESHOW: Arizona teachers hold protests at schools demanding higher pay

Teachers across Arizona held a walk-in for the second Wednesday in a row. The teachers as well as parents, students and supporters wore red and stood outside their schools with signs demanding better funding for public schools as part of the RedForEd movement.

The movement also calls for a pay raise for Arizona teachers, whose pays ranks near bottom compared to the rest of the country.

The idea of the walk-in is for teachers, students and parents to protest and show their support for education without disrupting the school day. The protests took place before the bell rang and all protesters walked into the schools together.

