2nd annual golf classic being held for fallen Phoenix police officers

Spots are still open for the second annual Fallen Officers Memorial Golf Classic which is set for April 28 at Wigwam Resort and Spa.

Kristen Glasser established the David Glasser Foundation after her husband, a Phoenix police officer, was killed in the line of duty in May 2016. This non-profit directly benefits from the golf classic by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA).

The golf event is tax deductible and helps the Glasser Foundation fulfill its vision "to lead the way in promoting positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve."

The tournament will also benefit PLEA Charities. PLEA Charities purpose is to provide for police while caring for the community.

If you are interested in playing, you can buy a tax-deductible foursome by calling PLEA at 602-246-7869 or register at fallenofficersmemorialgolfclassic.com.

The event costs $150 per player, that includes greens fees, a cart, a memorial shirt and a hot-catered lunch after you golf.

