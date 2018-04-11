Carefree Highway closed in Phoenix after deadly motorcycle crash

Carefree Highway is closed between 15th and 20th avenues while police investigate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A deadly motorcycle crash has closed the Carefree Highway in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Carefree Highway near 15th Avenue when he hit the center divider and lost control, according to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

The man was thrown from the bike and went into oncoming traffic. That is when an eastbound vehicle hit and killed him, Fortune said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in regards to the driver, Fortune said.

Carefree Highway is closed between 15th and 20th avenues while police investigate.

No other information was made available.

Carefree Hwy closed between 15th Ave and 20th Ave due to traffic fatality. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yfZ9X1nNNK — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 11, 2018

