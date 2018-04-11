Arizona family escapes as wildfire destroys Winona home

Flames blasted into a northern Arizona home, shattering its windows and waking Tyrone Davis.

Davis, 71, and his family rushed out of the Winona-area home Sunday afternoon as a wildfire nearly surrounded the house where he has lived for almost 30 years, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

"The fire was on us before we knew what was happening," Davis said. "We barely came out with our lives."

Flames had leaped into the back bedroom, burning Davis' clothes. His daughter and her 6-week-old son were inside the living room of the small stone and wood house.

Leaving behind nearly all of their belongings, the family hopped into a car and drove away from the raging fire. The family said they escaped with only a few burns.

The house was completely engulfed in flames within 10 to 15 minutes, destroying a number of vehicles, a shed and a barn on the property, Davis said.

The fire started shortly after noon Sunday about a half-mile from Davis' property.

A man, who authorities later identified as Steve Carter, had been burning yard debris when the fire grew out of control, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

About 75 homes in the small community east of Flagstaff were evacuated. The fire burned about 85 acres including Davis' property and an unoccupied mobile home, officials said.

Carter was arrested on a reckless burning charge. He was being held Monday on a $20,000 bond.

The Summit Fire Department had issued a no-burn notice that day due to high winds, said Duane Deck, interim battalion chief.

Davis and his family returned to the uninsured property Monday, finding only the brick chimney and a couple of low stone walls still standing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

